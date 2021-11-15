A new cradle for abandoned children opened at Niloufer

HYDERABAD

15 November 2021 22:01 IST

Facility equipped with 10 beds, a dedicated kitchen, NICU and small play area

Minister for ST Welfare, Women Development and Child Welfare Satyavathi Rathod said that the special ward for Shishu Vihar/Shishugruhas is equipped with 10 beds, Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), a separate kitchen, and a small play area.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating the ward at Niloufer Hospitals on Monday, Ms. Rathod said Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao plans to build four super specialty hospitals in the city to provide the best medical services to the poor, and has conveyed that ₹10,000 crore would be spent to adequately equip and strengthen the medical health department and strive for Aarogya Telangana.

A dedicated ward at Niloufer Hospital was established in 2000 for children between 0-6 years from Shishu Vihar and Specialised Adoption Agencies (SAAs) requiring medical attention. Children from various districts of the State are regularly referred to Niloufer Hospital for necessary treatment as it has specialised paediatricians for treating babies with critical and chronic illnesses to provide immediate and long-term medical intervention.

Advertising

Advertising

Abandoned children, street children, children found around garbage bins and children who have been trafficked, aged up to six years, are surrendered at Shishu Vihar. The facility also takes in children who suffer from chronic health diseases and severe mental conditions, and works for their well being. At the moment, there are 335 children staying at 11 SAAs in Telangana, out of which 215 children are staying at Shishu Vihar (SAA, Hyderabad) itself.

Children who are surrendered, abandoned, or deserted are given complete medical care and those suffering from chronic health conditions and severe mental conditions are given the best medical care by specialised paediatric doctors at the separate ward at Niloufer Hospital. This ward is exclusively for Shishu Vihar/Sishugruhas whose sole intention is to save children as and when the need arises.

With an intention to upgrade the ward and provide children with high quality health care, the department of Women Development and Child Welfare has spent ₹17.5 lakh for renovating the ward at Niloufer.

Commissioner D. Divya Devarajan and MLA Nawab Mohammad Moazam Khan were among those present.