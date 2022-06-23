Telangana

A++ NAAC grade for women’s engineering college

Sridevi Women's Engineering College achieved an accreditation of A++ and a CGPA grade of 3.61 on the 4 point scale by National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

Education Minister Sabita Indra Reddy unveiled the NAAC grade point sheet along with vice-chairman of Telangana State Council of Higher Education V. Venkata Ramana.

Vice-chairman of Sridevi Women’s Engineering College K. Radhakishan Rao said that their college was the first women's engineering college to have secured A++ grade in both the Telugu States.

With the present grade, the college qualifies to get autonomous status and also apply for research grants from various Central government bodies.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 23, 2022 10:36:52 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/a-naac-grade-for-womens-engineering-college/article65558054.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY