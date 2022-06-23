A++ NAAC grade for women’s engineering college

Sridevi Women's Engineering College achieved an accreditation of A++ and a CGPA grade of 3.61 on the 4 point scale by National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

Education Minister Sabita Indra Reddy unveiled the NAAC grade point sheet along with vice-chairman of Telangana State Council of Higher Education V. Venkata Ramana.

Vice-chairman of Sridevi Women’s Engineering College K. Radhakishan Rao said that their college was the first women's engineering college to have secured A++ grade in both the Telugu States.

With the present grade, the college qualifies to get autonomous status and also apply for research grants from various Central government bodies.