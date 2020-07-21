A musical depiction of Adivasi cultural heritage

A three-minute video song encapsulating the essence of the age-old rich cultural heritage of Adivasis is all set to be released in connection with “Vishwa Koya (Gondi) Basha Dinotsavam" in Bhadrachalam town on July 21.
In yet another initiative to foster and preserve the centuries-old song and dance traditions of the indigenous people, the Adivasi Sankshema Parishad (ASP) brought out ‘Gondi Koya’ video song under the Gotul Arts banner. In 2019, the ASP in collaboration with Adivasi Kondareddi Sangham and Adivasi Nayakpod Seva Sangham organised a four-day workshop on promoting Adivasis’ “Rela” song tradition and other ancient art forms.
Top tribal artistes
The participants, including several distinguished tribal artistes from various parts of the vast Agency areas, resolved to bring out music CDs on the ancient cultural practices and art forms of Adivasis for posterity.
The three-minute video song has been made by adding visual element to an already famous Gondi (Koya) song quite popular in the Agency areas of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, said ASP convenor Madivi Nehru.
It is slated to be released in online mode by the Integrated Tribal Development Agency Project Officer P Gowtham on the occasion of Koya Basha Dinotsavam in Bhadrachalam on Tuesday.
The new video song will give a fillip to the ongoing efforts to preserve the ancient heritage of Adivasis and also garner support for the long pending demand for inclusion of Gondi (Koya) language in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution, he opined.
