Police have identified hotspots and are actively intervening, says Commissioner of Police

Hyderabad city police are going with a multi-pronged strategy to counter drug menace, Commissioner of Police C V Anand said on Thursday.

Mr. Anand along with Cinematography Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav and Deputy Commissioner of Police (North zone) G Chandana Deepthi, launched an Anti-Drug Awareness campaign at Begumpet, in the presence of large numbers of youngsters.

The police have identified hotspots and are actively intervening in those hotspots, Mr. Anand said while addressing the participants. “Fear takes over parents when their children step out of the house for a party. Many youngsters often opt for instant gratification through drugs and peer pressure is the main reason behind this. Once you choose drugs, you leave your career, family, and all the good things behind. Say No to Drugs,” the Commissioner said.

Mr. Yadav said that there has been a drastic change in culture and lifestyle. “Prevention of substance abuse must be a part of the academic curriculum to mitigate the growing problem of addiction. Generating awareness among people and proper recreation are other important factors to prevent substance abuse,” he said.

The Minister also mentioned about the significant arrests of drug peddlers and abusers by the city police in recent times and further appealed to the public to tip off police on any information of drugs. “The idea behind the initiative is to sensitise youth against the use of drugs and to engage them in the campaign,” he said.

Later, they unveiled Anti-Drugs message posters and the city police administered a pledge to youth to play an active role in fighting against drug abuse.