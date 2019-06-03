A major political victory for TRS

Handing over of the buildings held by the Andhra Pradesh government to Telangana is seen as a major political victory of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi-led State government. The development assumes significance in the light of the newly blossoming cordial relations between the two States, the pitch for which has been set in motion by Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

Within a day of the two CMs being closeted at Raj Bhavan during the Iftar hosted by Governor E. S. L. Narasimhan, the two States came to an amicable solution to the issue which had been of prime concern between the two Telugu States.

The differences were such that specific boundaries were put up between the divided Secretariat when buildings like the J and K blocks with their vast expanse were not put to use.

Even the L Block which housed the AP Chief Minister’s office with all the reports about the modern equipment put in place was never made use of. The Governor’s order of Sunday reflects, on one hand, the congenial atmosphere that has been set in motion since the change of authority in the neighbouring state as also the solution to the long-pending problems faced by the Telangana government on the other.

The development comes in the light of several requests made by the Telangana government, which was facing acute shortage of space to accommodate its offices in the existing four blocks in the Secretariat. The AP government has already handed over part of the H block in the Secretariat where the office of the CEO is presently located.

In addition, sustained efforts of the Telangana government ensured that the Jubilee Hall which was used as the AP Legislative Council has already been handed over to Telangana. A few months ago, the AP government shifted the Chief Minister’s office located in the L block along with furniture and other paraphernalia.

The Telangana government has to shift main operations of some of its key departments like Irrigation and Power outside the Secretariat for want of space to accommodate other departments. The office space at Errum Manzil has been turned into Irrigation department’s headquarters while Vidyut Soudha is for energy-related developments.

AP hails order

Vijayawada Special Correspondent adds: Welcoming the Governor’s order, the Andhra Pradesh State Chief Secretary LV Subrahmanyam said, “The Governor is resolving the issues between the two States. The order is given in the process. Probably the decision was taken in anticipation of something good towards Andhra Pradesh.”