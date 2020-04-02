A low-key affair at Vemulawada

The celestial wedding of Lord Rama with his consort Sita was performed with religious fervour but was a low-key affair as part of Sri Rama Navami celebrations at Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy Devasthanam in Vemulawada in the district on Thursday.

Following government ordered lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19, the devasthanam authorities have already closed down the temple. The celestial wedding was performed inside the temple premises with few priests. The traditional procession of the deities after the wedding ceremony in the streets of Vemulawada temple town on Thursday evening was also cancelled.

Brides of Siva

The lockdown caused disappointment among the devotees who enthusiastically participate in the unique annual ritual to wed Lord Siva on the occasion of Sri Ramanavami celebrations at the Vemulawada temple. Several thousands of devotees including men, women and third gender dress up as brides of Lord Siva and declare themselves as married to the Lord after the ceremonial wedding of Lord Rama and Sita by sprinkling ‘thalambralu’. The ritual was cancelled this year due to the lockdown.

The third gender arrive in hordes and participate in the celestial wedding with pomp and gaiety during the two-day celebrations. Other devotees also dress up as brides of Lord Siva as part of fulfilment of their vow.