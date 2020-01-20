A lesser-known but equally fascinating Nagoba Jatara

The Nagoba Jatara at Keslapur in Adilabad’s Indervelli mandal is known the world over as a mega tribal carnival, but few would know that it is simultaneously celebrated in Chalbadi village of Kumram Bheem Asifabad district.

The former is a huge religious and cultural event of the Boigutta branch of Mesram clan of the aboriginal Raj Gond and Pardhan tribes, while the latter is celebrated at a much smaller scale but with equal gusto, hosted by the family of Korenga Govind Rao, a resident of Chalbadi located about 5 km from the Hatti-Jodeghat road and popular for production of bio-electricity in the early 2000s.

Understanding nature

Both events denote the Adivasis’ understanding of nature and the way they adjust to make co-existence with animals a peaceful affair. If the snake god Shri Shek, more famously known as Nagoba, is the clan god of the Mesrams, the Chalbadi Nagoba is worshipped by different clans of Raj Gonds and Pardhans.

“It was in 1997 that we first noticed the ant hill and the cobra in our home in the village. The anthills grew in number gradually and the visitations of the snake increased,” recalls Govind Rao about the incidents related with formation of the temple which is a makeshift structure.

“We assumed that the serpent god needed the place and hence, we abandoned our home,” shares Govind Rao’s wife Marubai, who looks after the temple. “All these are naturally formed anthills, the homes of Nagoba which we worship,” she adds pointing to the raised mud structures which make for a beautiful sight.

The Nagoba puja at the Chalbadi temple starts on January 24, the day of new moon, as does the mahapuja at Keslapur Nagoba temple. The Korenga family also organises annadanam or community meal programme for all those who come for puja.

“We also organise kabaddi competitions for the youth from surrounding villages. Most of the teams are from villages that lie on the Hatti-Jodeghat road but some teams also come from other villages in the mandal,” Govind Rao says.