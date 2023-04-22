A historic home that shaped education in Hyderabad

April 22, 2023 11:07 am | Updated 11:14 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Golden Threshold is a blink-and-miss building set amid a verdant garden in Abids area. Home of scholar and educationist Aghorenath Chattopadhyay, it is named after a collection of poems written by his daughter Sarojini Devi Naidu. Chattopadhyay came to Hyderabad after his studies in Edinburgh at the invitation of Salar Jung to improve English medium education in the Nizam’s Dominion. He became the principal of the Anglo-Vernacular School in Chaderghat. And in the 145 years since the Chattopadhyay family moved to Hyderabad, the contribution to education in the region is spectacular. At the heart of it is the Golden Threshold.

The home which Mr. Chattopadhyay built was part of the genesis of a college and two universities in the city. The evolution of Nizam College, the Telangana Mahila Vidyapeetham and the University of Hyderabad are intimately connected to the former residence of the Chattopadhyays. The Nizam College grew out of the Anglo-Vernacular School helmed by Mr. Chattopadhyay. He was the first principal of Nizam College. But the family home became the kernel for the present-day Telangana Mahila Viswavidayalam (TMV). It was at the Golden Threshold that the first women’s college in the region began functioning in a full-fledged manner after it was started in 1924 by Amina Pope as part of the Zenana School in Nampally.

“Intermediate classes were also attached to the Zenana School, Nampallu. Degree courses have now been introduced into this institution, so as to bring the blessings of higher education within the reach of Pardah ladies,” is how the official documents record the beginning of what is today the TMV. The sanctioned amount for running the Zenana College was ₹5,140 which had a strength of six students in the arts department. The same year (1927), the City Intermediate College was getting ₹25,200. But it was not always smooth sailing for the college as it functioned for a few years from rented premises near Gruha Kulpa Complex before it moved to the erstwhile British Residency sometime in 1949. The Intermediate school for women which started on September 15, 1924, with six students is now a full-fledged women’s university.

“We offer 56 undergraduate courses, 20 PG courses and we have 5,000 students on the rolls. We are planning to celebrate the centenary of the institution from September,” said M. Vijjulatha, the first Vice Chancellor of the University. “I am a student of this college and used to be scared of entering the principal’s chamber. Now when I walk into the room, I feel proud and privileged for being in this role,” said Ms. Vijjulatha, who teaches Organic Chemistry in the university.

While the college offering Intermediate classes in arts for girls has become a university, the University of Hyderabad (UoH) began its journey from the Golden Threshold. Exactly 50 years after the first women’s college, the UoH was born on September 3, 1974, by an Act of Parliament. A few months later, on November 17, 1975, then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi dedicated the Golden Threshold to the UoH.

The University was part of the agreement to end the Separate Telangana agitation that wracked the State with hundreds of students and activists getting killed, a majority of them shot in police firing.

Now, the Golden Threshold is cordoned off and out of bounds for visitors as the UoH is planning to get it conserved. But for the past 100 years, the home of Aghorenath Chattopadhyay is a standing testimony to the revolution in the education system in Hyderabad and Telangana.