A grieving father’s quest to make roads safer

February 16, 2023 06:02 pm | Updated 06:02 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The phone number and the message on the placard hung on the spikes of a road divider have been crumpled and tossed aside. One of them still hangs precariously at the Rethi Bowli junction. But can a placard on the road saying: “GHMC remove sharp objects on roads and dividers” make a difference?

“That’s my hope. I lost my 19-year-old son at that traffic junction. I don’t want anyone else to undergo the trauma of my family,” says Ranjit Kumar, an optometrist from Panjagutta. The shop has photographs of family vacations with two smiling boys and their mother. Ranjit points out the eldest son who is no more.

“We were four now we are three. He was studying optometry and was going to his college on his Jawa. Around 8.30 a.m. we got a call from the police. He was alive for 10 minutes in the hospital and it was over,” recalls Mr. Kumar, overcome with grief.

The accident happened on July 30, 2022 in the morning when an Indica car hit G. Dhanush Kumar riding his two-wheeler and zipped away without stopping. “I have made multiple visits to the Asifnagar PS to identify the driver and vehicle but they have not been able to do so despite so many CCTV cameras,” says Mr. Kumar.

“There are spikes near the Madina Junction, near Secretariat building, Falaknuma and even under Masab Tank Flyover. My only hope is that the GHMC acts and modifies them,” says Mr. Kumar who hasn’t heard from the civic body.

Only a month earlier, on June 1, 2022, a similar accident took place on the Raj Bhavan Road when another teenager of Begumpet fell on the spikes of the road divider and died. It led to an uproar after graphic images of the accident became viral on social media.

Dasoju Sravan brought the issue to the notice of GHMC authorities “Gruesome accident near Raj Bhavan due to sharp-edged iron divider. Request you to please replace it with a concrete divider wall to avoid fatal accidents in future,” he wrote on Twitter. Nothing has changed in the stretch, with razor wire strung in one place to dissuade pedestrians from crossing the road.

Incidentally, an accident and black spot analysis in 2019 using Accident Severity Index Method had the Rethi Bowli junction as the No 1 Black Spot. The study was conducted between Rethi Bowli and Moinabad, a route frequented by college students. Between 2016 and 2018, 35 persons died due to road accidents in Rethi Bowli, according to the study published in Journal of Emerging Technologies and Innovative Research.

“I want the police to trace the driver. I want to ask him why he didn’t stop to help my son. He would have survived,” says Mr. Kumar holding back tears.