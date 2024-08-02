GIFT a SubscriptionGift
A great university must be all things to all people: Anand Mahindra 

Updated - August 02, 2024 08:41 pm IST

Published - August 02, 2024 08:40 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Universities are like beehives – hubs of activity that also bear a fine balance between weight and strength, and between various purposes and outcomes, Mahindra University Chancellor Anand Mahindra said on Friday.

He said this while addressing students at the institute’s third convocation. “The role of a modern Indian university is multifaceted, one that not only helps create generations of technical experts but also to those who strive for new knowledge and work towards broadening humanity’s horizons. A great university must be all things to all people so that each student can blossom to the full extent.”

The university will be a centre of learning not just for technical fields, but also one that helps create broad thinkers who understand the links between technology and humanities, he added.

Minister of Health Damodar Rajanarasimha reminded the graduating students of how technology was uniting the world, and the unlimited knowledge the world offers to make informed decisions.

Congratulating them, he also stressed that the virtues of culture, education and values have set people apart from others.

According to Vice Chancellor Yajulu Medury, the varsity offers programmes to equip the youth of Telangana with necessary skills for the rapidly growing Electric Vehicle (EV) industry. The university is also starting academic operations at the School of Design Innovation with focus on the digital sector, and hospitality management in hotel, event, leisure, and restaurant management.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise promoter director Shobana Kamineni, Board member Mohit Joshi and others were present.

