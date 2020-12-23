A gated community with all facilities for the poor

R. AvadhaniSIDDIPET

23 December 2020 20:26 IST

Harish Rao tells beneficiaries to contribute some amount and keep the colony clean and neat

Kona Murali, a man in his 50s, used to travel everyday to Sircilla for work at a weaving centre. It took him about an hour in the morning and another hour in the evening to commute to his workplace. He married off his two daughters, spending his entire earnings and savings while his son is still studying. He used to stay at Prashant Nagar in the district headquarters along with his wife Rajamani and son. He used to pay around ₹ 2,000 as rent for a two-room accommodation.

Now he is the lucky owner of a double bedroom house, being one among the

few poor who got a house allotted at KCR Nagar, which was inaugurated on December 10 by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao. The opposite house was allotted to Chotibi, who is staying with her son Afsar.

The authorities are issuing patta certificates to the already selected beneficiaries in phased manner – about 200 beneficiaries every week. On December 21, Finance Minister T. Harish Rao along with his wife handed over new clothes and certificates to the beneficiaries at a programme held in the auditorium constructed on the premises.

They are being issued five types of documents — for double bedroom house allotment, tap connection, electricity connection, gas connection and house number allotment by municipal authorities — before entering the house.

The housing colony has many specialities — gated community constructed in G+2 model with lot of space around the building, round-the-clock piped gas supply and water supply under Mission Bhagiratha, underground drainage, CC roads up to the steps, multipurpose community hall, integrated market, shopping complex, police outpost, Basti Dawakhana, four parks with children play area, soak pits at every block. For every portion, a water meter was fixed at the overhead tank of the building so that there would not be any wastage.

All the beneficiaries are being motivated to contribute ₹ 200 or so per month for keeping the colony clean and neat. “In the past you have paid more than ₹ 1.000 as rents and lived in small rooms. Now promise me that you will contribute some amount and hire people to keep the colony clean and neat,” Mr Harish Rao urged the beneficiaries.

They were also warned that the allotment stands cancelled and criminal cases will be registered if the beneficiaries sell the house or give them on rent. “This is a lifetime achievement for me. So far I had not constructed a house for myself. But was able to get these many houses constructed for the poor,” Mr. Harish Rao told The Hindu.

The project was taken up at an estimated cost of ₹ 162.99 crore.