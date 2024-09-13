A. Gandhi stoking regional passions with reckless comments: Kaushik Reddy

HYDERABAD

BRS MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy has reiterated that Serilingampally MLA Arekapudi Gandhi tried to fan regional passion with his irresponsible and arrogant comments on Thursday and said that BRS is committed to treating all citizens of Telangana alike as it did during its 10-year rule.

He was speaking to the media at the residence of MLC Shambipur Raju on Friday, where he was confined to the premises by the police to prevent him and others from proceeding to Mr. Gandhi’s residence for a party meeting, since Mr. Gandhi himself had claimed that he was still with BRS.

He said that it was Mr. Gandhi who had said what business he (Kaushik Reddy) had to come from Karimnagar and speak against him (Gandhi) in Hyderabad.

Mr. Reddy said he had only responded to what Mr. Gandhi had stated and said that when one could come from another region and speak in Hyderabad, why not one from Karimnagar. He alleged that Mr. Gandhi, at the behest of the Congress, was trying to stoke regional passion to dent the brand image of Hyderabad and drive away investors to Andhra Pradesh.

