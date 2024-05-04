ADVERTISEMENT

A fresh investigation will be conducted into Rohith Vemula’s case, says DGP

May 04, 2024 11:21 am | Updated 11:44 am IST - HYDERABAD

A petition will be filed in court seeking further probe.

The Hindu Bureau

A fresh investigation will be conducted into Rohith Vemula’s case, said a release from the DGP’s office. File. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Following doubts raised by Rohith Vemula’s mother and others about the probe into his suicide case, a fresh investigation will be conducted, said a release from the DGP’s office on Friday.

Rohith Vemula did not belong to a Scheduled Caste: police file closure report citing lack of evidence 

A petition will be filed in court seeking further probe. “The investigating officer in the case was ACP Madhapur, and the final report was prepared in November 2023. It was officially filed in jurisdictional court on March 21, this year. As some doubts have been raised, further investigation will be taken up. A petition will be filed in the court concerned requesting the magistrate to permit the probe,” it said.

Related Stories

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Telangana

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US