A fresh investigation will be conducted into Rohith Vemula’s case, says DGP

May 04, 2024 11:21 am | Updated 11:44 am IST - HYDERABAD

Following doubts raised by Rohith Vemula’s mother and others about the probe into his suicide case, a fresh investigation will be conducted, said a release from the DGP’s office on Friday.

A petition will be filed in court seeking further probe. “The investigating officer in the case was ACP Madhapur, and the final report was prepared in November 2023. It was officially filed in jurisdictional court on March 21, this year. As some doubts have been raised, further investigation will be taken up. A petition will be filed in the court concerned requesting the magistrate to permit the probe,” it said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.