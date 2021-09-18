A few celebrities test negative for drugs

The test results of the samples given by a few Tollywood celebrities in 2017 to examine for drugs and narcotics were negative. While Telangana Prohibition and Excise Department officials who collected hair, nail, or other samples from around four celebrities and gave it to the State Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in 2017, results of the tests were received in December-2020.

Based on drug peddlers caught in July of 2017, Call Data Records (CDR), and other evidence, the Excise department issued notices to 12 celebrities from the film fraternity to appear before the department’s Special Investigation Team (SIT).

While all 12 celebrities appeared before the SIT, only around four of them gave samples to get tested for presence of drugs.

“The results were received in December-2020. Whoever gave samples have tested negative,” sources in the department said.