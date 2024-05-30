A decade gone, no steps to increase Assembly constituencies in Telangana from 119 to 153

As the successor States of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh head for completion of a decade of their existence, a major promise made at the time of bifurcation of the erstwhile united AP, increasing the strength of Assembly constituencies, remains unfulfilled.

According to the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act 2014, the number of seats in the Legislative Assemblies of the successor States should be increased from 175 (A.P.) and 119 (Telangana) to 225 and 153 respectively.

Section 26 of the Act says that delimitation of the constituencies could be determined by the Election Commission in the manner provided. “(a) The number of seats to be reserved for the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes in the Legislative Assemblies of the States of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, respectively, having regard to the relevant provisions of the Constitution; (b) The Assembly constituencies into which each State shall be divided, the extent of each of such constituencies and in which of them seats shall be reserved for the Scheduled Castes or for the Scheduled Tribes and (c) the adjustments in the boundaries and description of the extent of the parliamentary constituencies in each State referred to in clause (a) that may be necessary or expedient.”

Several representations have been made by the governments of the successor States and the matter was raised in forums like Southern Zonal Council headed by the Union Home Minister. Then Telangana Chief Secretary Rajiv Sharma addressed a letter to Union Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi as early as February 2016, requesting the Central government to take up the matter of delimitation with the Election Commission.

The issue figured ahead of the 2018 Assembly elections when the Election Commission sought information from the Chief Electoral Officer about the exact extent of all affected Assembly constituencies and entitlement of seats, including SC/ST seats in reference to the three constituencies, seven mandals of which were transferred to the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh. The EC sought information with respect to the increase in number of Assembly seats for Telangana from 119 to 153 in the same communication.

“The Centre is citing excuses like requirement of a Constitutional amendment and pendancy of census operations for taking up delimitation which are not mentioned in the Act. A provision for increasing Assembly seats has specifically been incorporated in the Act and it has to be implemented,” a senior official told The Hindu.