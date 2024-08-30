GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Telangana CM Revanth regrets remarks on Kavitha bail

Updated - August 30, 2024 11:58 am IST

Published - August 30, 2024 11:40 am IST - HYDERABAD:

The Hindu Bureau
Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy. File

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy. File | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Saturday (August 30, 2024) unconditionally expressed regret for the statements reflected in the press reports pertaining to the bail granted to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K. Kavitha in Delhi liquor policy case.

A day after the Supreme Court faulted the Chief Minister for his reported remarks on the bail given to Ms. Kavitha, Mr. Reddy took to X (formerly Twitter).

He is reported to have said on Wednesday (August 28, 2024) that Ms. Kavitha could secure bail within five months as the vote bank of BRS was transferred to Bharaitya Janata Party (BJP).

“Do we pass our orders in consultation with political parties? We are not bothered about which party politicians belong to… We are not bothered by politicians’ criticism of our orders. We do our duty as per the Constitution and our oath,” Justice B.R. Gavai addressed addressed senior advocates Mukul Rohatgi and Siddharth Luthra, appearing for Mr. Reddy.

Justice K.V. Viswanathan, on the Bench, asked how can a person holding the office of Chief Minister make such an ‘irresponsible statement’. 

In the post, he said, “I have the highest regard and full faith in the Indian Judiciary. I understand that certain press reports dated 29th August, 2024 containing comments attributed to me have given the impression that I am questioning the judicial wisdom of the Hon’ble Court”. 

Further he said: “I reiterate that I am a firm believer of the judicial process.I unconditionally express my regret for the statements reflected in the press reports. The remarks attributed to me in such reports have been taken out of context. I have unconditional respect and highest regard for the Judiciary and its independence. As a firm believer in the Constitution of India and its ethos, I have and continue to hold the Judiciary in its highest esteem.”

Telangana / Hyderabad

