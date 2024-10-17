GIFT a SubscriptionGift
A day after protest, Congress and BRS to meet Group-I job aspirants on Thursday

Published - October 17, 2024 01:11 pm IST - HYDERABAD:

The Hindu Bureau

A day after a section of the Group-I job aspirants held a protest at Ashok Nagar in Hyderabad demanding the Group-I mains exam to be postponed, leaders from Congress and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) are going to hold meetings with them. The exam is scheduled to be held from October 21 to 27 by Telangana State Public Service Commission

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud has invited the aspirants to visit Gandhi Bhavan to discuss their concerns. It is scheduled to be held on Thursday (October 17, 2024) afternoon. Meanwhile, he has appealed to the police to immediately release the Group-I job aspirants who were arrested near the party office in Nampally.

BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao’s meeting with the aspirants was underway at Telangana Bhavan in the city on Thursday (October 17, 2024) afternoon. 

October 17, 2024

