A day after joining Congress, Keshava Rao tenders resignation from membership of Rajya Sabha

Updated - July 04, 2024 04:43 pm IST

Published - July 04, 2024 04:34 pm IST - HYDERABAD

K. Keshava Rao handed the resignation to Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar.

The Hindu Bureau

K. Keshava Rao met Jagdeep Dhankhar, chairman of Rajya Sabha and tendered his resignation from membership of Rajya Sabha on July 4, 2024. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

A day after joining Congress, K. Keshava Rao tendered his resignation from membership of Rajya Sabha on Thursday. He handed the resignation to Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Mr. Rao was sent to the Rajya Sabha by Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in 2020. The veteran leader was with Congress for almost five decades before quitting from the party in 2013 and joined BRS (then TRS). After being with BRS for 10 years, he rejoined Congress in the presence of All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday.

He was left with two more years of term before quitting from Rajya Sabha. Sources said that he is likely to be elected to the Rajya Sabha by Congress. Prior to Mr. Rao, his daughter Gadwal Vijaya Lakshmi too joined Congress in March-2024.

