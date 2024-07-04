GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

A day after joining Congress, Keshava Rao tenders resignation from membership of Rajya Sabha

K. Keshava Rao handed the resignation to Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Updated - July 04, 2024 04:43 pm IST

Published - July 04, 2024 04:34 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
K. Keshava Rao met Jagdeep Dhankhar, chairman of Rajya Sabha and tendered his resignation from membership of Rajya Sabha on July 4, 2024.

K. Keshava Rao met Jagdeep Dhankhar, chairman of Rajya Sabha and tendered his resignation from membership of Rajya Sabha on July 4, 2024. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

A day after joining Congress, K. Keshava Rao tendered his resignation from membership of Rajya Sabha on Thursday. He handed the resignation to Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Mr. Rao was sent to the Rajya Sabha by Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in 2020. The veteran leader was with Congress for almost five decades before quitting from the party in 2013 and joined BRS (then TRS). After being with BRS for 10 years, he rejoined Congress in the presence of All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday.

He was left with two more years of term before quitting from Rajya Sabha. Sources said that he is likely to be elected to the Rajya Sabha by Congress. Prior to Mr. Rao, his daughter Gadwal Vijaya Lakshmi too joined Congress in March-2024.

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad / Indian National Congress / Bharat Rashtra Samithi / Rajya Sabha

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.