A day after attack, security beefed up at Gandhi Hospital

A day after the attack on a junior doctor at Gandhi Hospital, every move there is being monitored by the police. Security at the State government tertiary care hospital — the biggest COVID-19 isolation facility in the State —was heightened.

Around 200 policemen are posted on duty in three shifts. At least three policemen are posted in each of the three floors of the hospital’s main building where COVID-19 patients and suspects are admitted. On Wednesday evening, two family members, also COVID-19 patients, of another coronavirus patient who died allegedly assaulted a junior doctor in the seventh floor of the hospital. Cases were filed against the attackers and they were shifted to another government isolation facility in the city.

A few hours into the unfortunate incident which affected the morale of doctors, security was reviewed and measures were taken. From Thursday, people entering the hospital are being asked for identity right from the tall and wide main gates. Earlier, entry into the State government tertiary care facility was free for all. There was no bar on the number of attendants of patients. In fact, youngsters living in localities around the health facility used to come in groups to play cricket in the huge ground near the Gandhi Medical College hostel.

Now, entry is strictly restricted to COVID-19 patients, suspects, doctors, nurses and other healthcare professionals. Attendants are not allowed. To enter the main building of the hospital, one has to cross several layers of barricades and police.

Healthcare professionals from the hospital The Hindu spoke to, who feared for their safety after the attack, said that presence of police made them feel secure. “Now we don’t fear such attacks,” said a senior doctor from the hospital.

Traffic Additional DCP (North) A Bhaskar is the in-charge of security there. An ACP rank officer is the in-charge of the main building. One sub-inspector and five police constables are posted at reception and screening area. Quick Response Teams are kept as reserve.

Apart from security, Telangana Junior Doctors Association (TJUDA) members asked for Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) for all healthcare professionals working in isolation wards and emergency wards.

Other hospitals

Apart from Gandhi Hospital, COVID-19 patients are admitted in Government General and Chest Hospital, District Hospital in King Koti. Suspects are admitted in all the three and at Sir Ronald Ross Institute of Tropical and Communicable Diseases.

Officials said that at least five police constables are posted near Isolation Ward of Chest Hospital from the past four-days. Security at the District Hospital was reviewed.