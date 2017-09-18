‘A country free from poverty is our aim’

“As long as Pakistan continues to support cross-border terrorism by sending militants into our country, India will not hold talks with the neighbouring country, and we have made it clear to it. We have friendly relations with all neighbouring countries except Pakistan,” said Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh here on Sunday.

Addressing a well-attended public meeting on the Government Polytechnic College grounds here, in connection with the Sankalp Sabha organised by the BJP in connection with ‘Telangana Liberation Day’, the Home Minister said India loved non-violence but would not remain silent if it was provoked with gunfire on its borders.

“India is not a weak country; it is now very strong. From our side, we will not fire first; but will reply with several bullets even to a

single bullet from the other side. I had given clear instructions to the BSF chief in September, 2014, when five civilians had fallen victim to cross-border firing,” he said.

Quoting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s message delivered from the ramparts of Red Fort on August 15 that the people would see a new India by 2022, Mr Singh said the Government aimed at building a nation that was totally free from corruption, poverty and extremism, and with houses to all. Unlike the past when scams involving lakhs of crores of rupees had taken place, not even a single scam had happened during the three-year BJP-led NDA rule, he said.

September 17 was an auspicious day, being the day when the then Hyderabad state under the Nizam rule was liberated and got independence, he said. Incidentally, the day was the birthday of the Prime Minister.

In its seven-decade journey, the country had gone from strength to strength and reached such a position that no country could stare at it, he said, recalling that the British, while leaving the country, wanted to divide it into pieces. However, under the firm leadership of Iron Man Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the country had got united, merging all the princely states, he said.

“The then Hyderabad ruler, Nizam, decided to merge his state in Pakistan but people waged a historic struggle against his efforts,” said Mr Singh. Union Minister of State for Home Hansraj Gangaram Ahir, former Minister Bandaru Dattatreya, BJP State president K. Laxman and party general secretary P. Muralidhar Rao spoke.