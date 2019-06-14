Telangana

A contest tailor-made for biryani-lovers

Winners of ‘WorldCup with Paradise’ contest presented with coupons to get free biryani at Paradise restaurant in the city on Friday.

Winners of ‘WorldCup with Paradise’ contest presented with coupons to get free biryani at Paradise restaurant in the city on Friday.  

more-in

10 winners of Paradise contest to get free biryani for a year

The popular biryani restaurant chain in Hyderabad, Paradise, on Friday rewarded ten winners with free biryani for a year as part of ‘WorldCup with Paradise’ contest in connection with the ongoing Cricket World Cup.

In the first week of its six-week-long contest, the restaurant presented winners with a booklet of 52 coupons to enjoy free biryani every week for a year. The coupons were presented at a press conference at Paradise, Secunderabad. The contest, which required participants to share pictures of their dining experience at the restaurant on Facebook and Instagram with #WorldCupWithParadise, saw participation by over 1,000 people and generated 2.5 million impressions on social media platforms.

Ali Hemati, chairman of Paradise Food Court Pvt. Ltd. and Gautam Gupta, the CEO, presented the prizes to winners.

The contest, which began on June 7, is open to all till July 18.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Telangana
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Dec 26, 2019 1:08:06 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/a-contest-tailor-made-for-biryani-lovers/article27943489.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY