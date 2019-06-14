A contest tailor-made for biryani-lovers

The popular biryani restaurant chain in Hyderabad, Paradise, on Friday rewarded ten winners with free biryani for a year as part of ‘WorldCup with Paradise’ contest in connection with the ongoing Cricket World Cup.

In the first week of its six-week-long contest, the restaurant presented winners with a booklet of 52 coupons to enjoy free biryani every week for a year. The coupons were presented at a press conference at Paradise, Secunderabad. The contest, which required participants to share pictures of their dining experience at the restaurant on Facebook and Instagram with #WorldCupWithParadise, saw participation by over 1,000 people and generated 2.5 million impressions on social media platforms.

Ali Hemati, chairman of Paradise Food Court Pvt. Ltd. and Gautam Gupta, the CEO, presented the prizes to winners.

The contest, which began on June 7, is open to all till July 18.