Over 30 receive Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam award

More than 30 people from different walks of life received Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam award here at Secunderabad on Wednesday.

P. Narasimha Reddy, Executive Director of Srinidhi Institute of Science and Technology, received Lifetime Achievement Award in the field of education. He received the award from A.P.J.M. Haja Syed Ibrahim, the nephew of Dr. Abdul Kalam, who was among the guests at the programme.

“These awards are meant to recognise the great work done by eminent personalities, and also to put more responsibilities on their shoulders to bring in change in society,” said M.S.R. Prasad, Director General of DRDO (Missiles and Strategy Systems). Among the awardees were Azhar Maqsusi and Murali Krishnan for their social service; Venkatesh Gupta and Jalandhar Goud for environment protection; Marri Laxman Reddy and Ravi Nandanoori in sports; Balasubrahmanyam M and P. Subba Rao for their contribution in the field of renewable energy; Manjula Raghuwar in the category of women entrepreneurship; and Srinivas and Pavan Annamayya in the category of music. “Dr. Kalam is especially special to Hyderabad as he had worked here and is much loved as the Missile Man. We felt it was the right thing to honour people who follow his path,” said Kesavan Sundera Murthy, head of Eco Sure, an event management firm.

TSIIC MD E.V. Narsimha Reddy, Vice-President of T-Hub Shanta Thoutam, NIRD Director Mohammad Khan, CMD for Object One Ravishankar Kantamaneni were also present.