A cataclysm in the woods

August 31, 2024

Fifty-three-year-old schoolteacher Koniberla Narayana Rao looked up uneasily at the heavy clouds gathering over Narlapur, nestled in the fringes of the Eturnagaram Wildlife Sanctuary (EWS) in Mulugu’s Tadvai Mandal. He has been teaching in the government primary school in that village, some 21 km from his house in Kamaram near Tadvai, for over a decade but had never seen an afternoon that dark.

Gripped by a sense of foreboding, Narayana decided to head home early. He must not have covered much distance before it started drizzling. Sharp raindrops pricked his face and hands as he rode his motorcycle against the wind, even as blades of lightning split the sky, bathing the landscape in ephemeral brilliance.

Riding on the Tadvai-Medaram road, which goes through dense forest, and just four km away from home, Narayana encountered a fallen tree blocking his way. He tried to pass under it with his vehicle but soon realised that there were too many fallen trees on the road. Left with no choice, he rode back to Narlapur and took the Medaram-Pasra route. “I have never witnessed such rain or thunder, nor have I heard anything of this sort from my elders,” he says, recollecting his experience.

Back home, Narayana’s wife Bhagyalakshmi was beside herself, thinking about her husband’s safety. “I kept waiting for his return. He finally arrived around 8.30 p.m. that day; normally, he is home by 5 p.m.,” she says, thanking deities Sammakka-Sarakka, whose famous tribal shrine draws hundreds of thousands of devotees to the district, for keeping him safe.

What Narayana witnessed that day was the unfolding of a cataclysmic event. While its exact cause is still being investigated, the consensus among officials is that it is the handiwork of a rare weather phenomenon called ‘Blowdown’ or ‘Windthrow’, a possibility first suggested by a team of retired senior foresters who visited the site. It happens when high-velocity winds knock down trees on saturated soil, but the magnitude of destruction, which only came to light two days after the incident, has left the public and forest officials in disbelief.

According to District Forest Officer (DFO-Mulugu) Rahul Kisan Jadhav, an estimated 50,000 trees spread over 332 hectares of Tadvai Reserve Forests, which fall under the Pasra and Tadvai wildlife management ranges, were uprooted, transforming the area into a scene akin to that in an apocalyptic horror story.

The damage stretches over 15 km with varying widths, reaching up to 500 metres in some places. Massive trees with girths exceeding 1.5 meters and over 100 years old got uprooted, and smaller trees were stripped of their crown. Some trees even split vertically, and many smaller trees snapped under the weight of larger ones falling on them.

All this occurred within, according to forest officials, the one-and-a-half-hour between 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Although the tropical dry deciduous forests of the EWS, spread over 812 square kilometres, are home to a rich variety of flora and fauna such as leopards, deer, gaur and sloth bears, not a single animal casualty, or human casualty for that matter, was reported from the incident — this was a destruction solely of trees.

Hunt for answers

On September 19, a team of retired forest officials, including former Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Head of Forest Force (PCCF and HoFF) Siva Sankara Reddy, visited the site. In its report, submitted to PCCF and HoFF R.M. Dobriyal, the team called the event an “environmental catastrophe,” posing a grave threat to the local environment.

According to the report, residents from Dodla-Malyala and Kamaram witnessed a strong whirlwind formation over nearby forests that evening.

The direction most trees fell suggests that the winds came from northeast and moved southwest. Prominent taproots (which run deep into the ground) were not observed on the fallen trees; only well-developed lateral roots (the ones that spread sideways) were noted, the report further showed.

DFO-Mulugu Rahul Kisan Jadhav said they believe it was a localised erratic weather event, likely linked to climate change. “High-speed winds uprooted large trees, some as tall as 20 metres. These had lateral root systems, common in nutrient-rich sandy loam soil but not deep enough to support the trees against such winds,” he said. The taproots of the affected trees, belonging to different species such as teak and Nallamaddi, extended only 3 to 4 feet deep; a taproot of at least 10 feet would have offered better stability, Rahul Jadhav explained, adding that such incidents are rare in India.

The report of a field study conducted by the environmental sub-committee of Jana Vignana Vedika (JVV), an NGO from Hanumakonda district, on September 8 had the same view. Shallow roots, growing in sandy loamy soil with rock boulders starting at a depth of just four feet, contributed to the uprooting, it said.

“We consulted the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) and National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI) in Hyderabad for weather data, but the IMD could not provide any information because it did not have an observatory in Mulugu district,” said Rahul Kisan said, adding that more information can be available after they get reports from these agencies.

The forest officials have also contacted the department of civil engineering of National Institute of Technology (NIT-Warangal) and the department of botany of Kakatiya University (KU-Warangal), urging them to conduct soil and other tests at the site.

Event analysis

On September 24, a workshop was held in Hyderabad to analyse the conditions that led to the damage. Chief Wildlife Warden; scientists from the NRSC, National Atmospheric Research Laboratory, NGRI and IMD; and faculty members from NIT-Warangal and KU-Warangal were among those who attended it.

Following the meeting, the attendees said the calamity was characterised by heavy winds and concentrated rains over a specific area. The simultaneous occurrence of cyclonic conditions over the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea produced winds gusting to 130-140 kmph.

No human or animal casualty

Whatever saved the schoolteacher Narayana appears to have saved everyone else as well. The the DFO said they did not find a single carcass. “It seems the animals sensed the danger and moved to safer places before the event, possibly because of the rains that occurred in the two days leading up to the incident,” he added. He noted that a few houses with tiled roofs and mud walls in Kondaparthi in Tadvai Mandal were damaged.

“Tiles from my in-laws’ house were blown away and broken by the strong winds,” says Easam Rama Devi from Kondaparthi. Another resident mentioned that floodwaters entered several homes in the small village, tucked away in the middle of the forest.

Many in the villages believe that tribal deities Sammakka and Sarakka protected them from nature’s fury. “But, we fear this mysterious event portends more such calamities in the future,” says 67-year-old Podem Satyanarayana from Kamaram village.

People, mainly the Koya tribespeople who live in the forest areas of Mulugu, worship Sammakka and her daughter Sarakka (Saralamma). Legend has it that the mother-daughter duo, as chieftains of the tribes in the Medaram forest, led a rebellion against the Kakatiya kings over oppressive taxes imposed during a drought. To commemorate their sacrifice, tribespeople as well as non-tribals celebrate a four-day jatara every two years.

According to K. Purushotham, JVV Hanumakonda district president and a retired District Forest Officer, the forest protected the nearby villages by forming a bulwark against the extreme weather. “Villages such as Medaram, Oorattam, Narlapur, Kamaram, Tadvai and Kondaparti were largely shielded from major damage as the forest acted as a protective barrier,” he says.

Tadvai sub-inspector of police N. Srikanth Reddy, who oversaw the removal of the trees from roads, said: “Several electric poles were also knocked over. It took us many hours to clear the road of fallen trees.” He added that hundreds of lives could have been lost had the strong wind passed through the villages. The trees acted like wind breakers and suffered as a consequence. “Had it not been for the trees, the winds could have reached villages,” he says.

What lies in wait

Chinta Bayamma, a 60-year-old resident of Kondaparthi, was seen carrying about 10 litres of Mahua oil to Tadvai, where it is typically exchanged for an equal amount of sunflower or groundnut oil. “The large-scale loss of trees is likely to hurt our livelihoods as we depend on forest produce such as Mahua flowers,” she says.

Another produce that tribespeople collect from the forest is beedi leaves (used to roll beedis). In the aftermath of the tree loss, the Forest department, however, is considering a ban on the beedi-leaf collection to protect the forest from further stress, according to an official, who sought anonymity.

Another resident of Kondaparthi, who did not wish to be named, said many women like herself depend on beedi-leaf collection to eke out a modest income. The collection is done between May and June. During the 45-day period, a family of four earns around ₹10,000 and a family of six up to ₹15,000, she said, adding: “It is the main source of income for many during summer.”

Future of the forest

Environment activist and president of Vana Seva Samithi-Warangal, an NGO, Potlapally Veerabhadra Rao said wildlife is likely to be affected by the uprooting of so many trees.

“The destruction might lead to environmental imbalances; some animals like the highly sensitive antelopes must have been terrified by this catastrophe. Special measures are needed to help the fauna continue to live in this habitat,” he says.

Among those with similar opinion is the JVV, which has also recommended several measures to mitigate natural disasters.

These include the establishment of a meteorological observatory in Medaram to predict and prevent such calamities and immediate conservation efforts by the Forest department to protect and restore the destroyed areas, such as setting up cattle-proof trenches, implementing fire tracing lines (from January) and initiating long-term rejuvenation strategies to revive the forest within five to six years. The team of the former senior forest officials, too, has called for urgent measures to protect the ecologically sensitive area during its phase of regeneration. They proposed establishing a dedicated base camp or ‘strike force’ to safeguard the forest from human and animal disturbance. In regions facing severe interference, the team recommended creating fences or trenches to shore up protection.

The team advised the Forest department to keep the fallen trees on the site to support natural regeneration but added that valuable timber such as Bijasal and Rosewood, which are at risk of theft, should be moved to timber depots.

It also highlighted the need for weed management as the freshly exposed areas are prone to rapid weed growth. To maintain the natural species composition, they suggested collecting seeds from nearby forests, mixing them and broadcasting them across the open areas.

A tinderbox in the making

The accumulation of fallen trees, branches and leaves in the wake of the event can set the stage for wildfires from mid-January. To combat this looming threat, the team called for a comprehensive fire protection plan.

Additionally, they stressed the need for scientific studies to assess the ecological changes in the area, urging the engagement of institutions such as NGRI, Forest College and Research Institute and Forest Research Institute.

The DFO, however, said the department was taking all measures to protect the affected area, minimise biodiversity loss and support regeneration. A posse of 180 staff, including Forest Range Officers and Forest Beat Officers, have been deployed to the locality to count and document the fallen trees. A forest official seeking anonymity said the enumeration might take a long time to complete. However, special teams are keeping an eye on the site to prevent theft of logs, the official added.

PCCF and HoFF R.M. Dobriyal said they are taking measures to protect the affected area from human and livestock interference and fire. “I have directed our officials to pay special attention to the areas, implement measures to control weed [growth] and facilitate rapid regrowth of our forests,” he added.

Windthrow in South India

Windthrow poses significant ecological challenges to South India, particularly during monsoons and cyclonic storms. The phenomenon is driven by high-velocity winds and saturated soil, which compromise the stability of tree root systems, making them vulnerable to uprooting.

Recent occurrences highlight the severity of this issue. In 2023, substantial tree loss was reported in Adilabad, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad and Khammam districts in Telangana due to monsoon rains. In 2020, Hyderabad experienced significant tree uprooting during the monsoon, disrupting urban life and creating environmental hazards.

The devastating 2018 Kerala floods and the 2019 Cyclone Fani in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh further underscored the threat, with thousands of trees lost.