A bridge too far for schoolchildren

On either side of the railway track passing through Shastripuram in the southern part of Hyderabad are about a dozen schools. The trains to Bengaluru and MMTS locals to Umdanagar pass through the densely populated areas. Now, an under-construction bridge on the Vattepally road has disrupted lives of people in the area and is posing a risk to young children who are forced to cross the railway track in the morning rush hour.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It has become a painful and risky activity every day. I bring my children up to this point and wait to see them safely cross the railway track to Loyola Model School which is on the other side. In the afternoon, my wife comes and brings them back,” says Hyder Pasha, a goldsmith who lives in Moghal Colony. Mr. Pasha brings his two-wheeler near a deep pit where an earthmover is at work for raising a pillar. Other parents stand on the road and drop off their children.

As he speaks, dozens of children with heavy school bags cross the railway track unmindful of the risk. In the other direction, workers cross the railway track to go to Babagadda labour adda after paying ₹10 for the short trip in a packed autorickshaw. Cypress High School, Phoenix International School, Meridian High School, Loyala Model, Neo School, Gracious are some of the schools within 100 metres on either side of the railway track. The children either cross the railway track or take a six-kilometre detour through Shivarampally or Chandrayangutta.

“The work on the bridge began in October 2021 and every few days they tell us that it will be completed in six months. They have widened the roads for the bridge but have not been able to complete it till now,” says the owner of Meraj restaurant. The bridge has been necessitated on the LC No. 7 as the area has become densely populated over the years and every time a train passes, traffic would back up for a long distance. When the work started, wags commented on social media: “Jaldi hojata kaam Sahaab ke lia ghar ku jane flyover banare udhar (The work will be completed quickly as it will help Sahaab reach his home).” Referring to the mansion of Hyderabad Member of Parliament Asaduddin Owaisi on a hillock there. However, years down the line, the bridge remains incomplete.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.