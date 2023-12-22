A bend in the river

December 22, 2023 12:07 pm | Updated 12:07 pm IST

On a morning with speckled cloud covering the sky like a veil, the sun peeks through the rocks and shrubs of the Deccan, creating a glorious sight over the Musi River at Manchirevula on the outskirts of Hyderabad. The pristine water flowing out of the Osmansagar Dam gurgles and sloshes over the rocks as a lone angler tries his luck. Then people start arriving on their two-wheelers and cars to stop by and throw waste into the water.

“These are flowers and twigs. It is not waste. It will not spoil the water,” assures one of the gentlemen, who has come from Narsingi on the outskirts of Hyderabad, as he throws a plastic packet filled with flowers, leaves and branches. The location is the first causeway built on the river next to an abandoned stone bridge that got washed away. This is near the location of one of the 14 bridges planned to be built on the Musi to improve connectivity and change the face of Hyderabad.

Days after taking over the reins of the Telangana government, Chief Minister A.Revanth Reddy asked for “plans to construct bridges, commercial shopping complexes, amusement parks, hawker zones, and path-ways along the Musi River in a public-private partnership (PPP) mode.”

This dovetails with the plan of the earlier government to build 14 bridges. There was also a skyway plan that envisaged road connectivity on the river. The length of the river from Manchirevula to Nagole (on the eastern part of Hyderabad) is approximately 41 km. The skyway on the river from Outer Ring Road (ORR) east to ORR west would have a built-up area of 1,26,07,61 square metres — equivalent to about 20 Uppal cricket stadiums.

Pillar peril

According to the competition document for design of the bridges, the planned bridges will have a length of 200 metres and a width of up to 25 metres with a central median, carriageway, footpath and a cycling track. The Moosarambagh bridge will have four pillars, while the Attapur one will have five, Ibrahimbagh three and Chaderghat six, according to sources in the civic body.

The recent Delhi flood in the Yamuna river was partially blamed on the number of bridges that India’s capital city has. More the number of bridges, more the pillars.

“Every river has a certain cross-section. Because of the pillars, that cross-section declines. The flood passage capacity (the amount of water carried by the river) decreases. River cross-section is a dynamic situation. There has to be an assessment of cross-section of the river. How much cross-section is available? What is the gradient? The cross-section changes due to encroachment and dumping,” says Himanshu Thakkar, coordinator, South Asia Network on Dams, Rivers and People.

“This impacts both the upstream and the downstream area. The flood water spreads on a wider basin in the upstream area. Due to lower carrying capacity, the potential speed of water increases and impact will be more in the downstream area,” says Thakkar, an engineer.

According to the Telangana State Pollution Control Board, the city has 23 Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) and it estimates that the total sewage generation will rise to 1,625 MLD (million litres per day) by the year 2029. Also in the pipeline are 31 sewage treatment plants that are set to go on stream.

While the quality of water and pollution levels is a challenge, the rejuvenation plan would possibly transform the area that has been sandwiched between heritage sites, religion sites and the unpredictable river. City areas away from the river have grown rapidly with better civic amenities like wider roads, parks, schools and public transport. In contrast, the areas near the river banks from Jiyaguda, Purana Pul, Chaderghat, Malakpet, Moosarambagh, Amberpet, Chaitanyapuri have been bypassed by the growth engine.

“The marketplaces planned along the river are for small and micro enterprises. My understanding is that there will be no malls on the river banks. The footprint of small and micro enterprises on the environment will be limited but the economic impact will be huge,” says activist Lubna Sarwath of Save Our Urban Lakes, who expects more information will become available about the planned project.

“This government has promised local governance and that it will hear out the local voices. I expect that will happen and we will have a say in the outcome. The river front needs rejuvenation and it should help the people living in the surrounding areas. It can be both economic and recreational space. Currently, there are very few recreational spaces,” says Sarwath, who has campaigned for better protection of water bodies and better governance models.

Construction chaos

Environmentalist Donthi Narasimha Reddy warns against the impact of construction activity on flood plains of the Musi. “Flood plains shift. Rivers are not static objects. Any tinkering with the flood plains will have disastrous consequences,” he says as he lists the effects of concrete surfaces on rain runoff and water flow.

“I am more worried about the bridge construction strategy followed in Hyderabad. They lay a road into the river to build the pillars. After construction of the pillars, they don’t remove the earth work surrounding the pillars creating a barrier for water flow,” says Reddy.

“At Chaderghat, the flood plain is wide. The river takes a turn after Chaderghat and the floodplain becomes wider. Flood plains are dynamic as Musi is not a deep river; increasing concretisation will add to the velocity of the water flow. Its impact will be downstream. The flooding will be more downstream,” he warns.

Hyderabad city was built on the banks of the Musi some 430 years ago by Mohammed Quli Qutb Shah. Centuries down the line, its great monuments and palaces appear too distant from the river. The river, in fact, looks like a sewer. But it has always been so. Travellers across centuries have shared observations about how the river would dry up into a stream during summers and bring immense amounts of flood waters during monsoon.

One of the most devastating floods that redrew the shape of Hyderabad was in September 1908. But other floods have been equally devastating. Environmental researchers have noticed that extreme precipitation events are becoming more frequent and are likely to become more intense in “most of the mid-latitude land masses and wet tropical regions”.

The Musi watershed covers an approximate area of 10,858 sq.km and it lies in the path of cyclonic storms in the Bay of Bengal.

Need for transformation

“The move to shift the Telangana High Court and use the building as a city civil court is good. The Osmania General Hospital (OGH) should be similarly shifted to some other location within the city and the building transformed into socio-cultural space. In 10 years of Telangana, there is nothing that showcases the State’s culture,” says architect Shankar Narayan.

The riverfront should be revitalised, he avers. “The stretch between the City College, OGH and State Central Library should be used as fulcrums to reimagine the place. The city has stagnated over the past few decades and this plan to rethink the area with fresh ideas will hopefully change it for the better,” he adds.

A few hours and a few kilometres downstream, the river looks different under the Nagole bridge. It is a dark, foaming, roaring mass of water that makes people wrinkle up their noses. The planters on the chicken mesh fencing block neither the view nor the smell. But it successfully keeps the trash-throwers at bay. Right beside the bridge is the park.

“The flood water does not rise in this part of the park. It rises much ahead and covers the area,” says Veeranna, who works at the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority Park which is on the left bank of the river.

This park lets people walk and breathe in fresh air and also protects the surrounding areas from flooding.

Will the Musi project have the same impact across the city? That’s the big question.