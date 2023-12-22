ADVERTISEMENT

14-month-old at Niloufer Hospital in Hyderabad tests positive for COVID-19

December 22, 2023 12:30 pm | Updated 12:40 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The child is presently in stable condition

Siddharth Kumar Singh

Niloufer Hospital in Hyderabad | Photo Credit: File } RAMAKRISHNA G

A 14-month-old boy tested positive for COVID-19 at the Telangana government-run Niloufer Hospital on Thursday. The child is presently in stable condition, according to the hospital superintendent.

Admitted to the hospital on December 18 for pneumonia with symptoms including cough, cold and breathing difficulties, the child underwent routine COVID testing, which is done for all pneumonia cases. Dr. T Usha Rani, superintendent of Niloufer Hospital, stated, “We had sent the sample for testing, and it turned out to be positive on Thursday.” However, the parents of the child showed no symptoms.

Following standard guidelines, the medical team will treat the child for COVID-19 in a manner consistent with typical pneumonia cases. Simultaneously, a dedicated COVID ward has been established at the hospital, Dr Usha Rani added.

In response to the incident, Dr. B Triveni, the Director of Medical Education (DME), scheduled a meeting with hospital superintendents to discuss and enhance COVID preparedness.

