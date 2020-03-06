A 100-bed facility for COVID-19 in Nalgonda

A team of 15 medical staff comprising doctors, lab technicians and nurses from here have been sent to Hyderabad for training on coronavirus disease (COVID-19), District Medical and Health Officer A. Kondal Rao said on Thursday.

An intensive awareness campaign was started by the department for wide awareness of the disease among general public.

The DMHO said several handouts were printed for distribution and folk groups have already started performing in villages.

Reviewing implementation of various health-related schemes in the district, Mr. Kondal Rao discussed the progress of KCR Kits, vaccine availability and control of seasonal diseases in the district.

Allaying fears surrounding COVID-19, he said personal and environmental hygiene are important preventive measures. People feeling suspicious or showing symptoms of cough, cold and fever should immediately approach hospitals or clinics for medical attention, he said. Mr. Kondal Rao said the district team was prepared to tackle the situation, and as a measure a 100-bed isolated facility was readied at the Kamineni Medical College & Hospital at Narketpally.