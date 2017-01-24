Youth told to become entrepreneurs

National Small Industries Corporation Technical Services Centre National Resource Person Sriramula Srinivas has advised students to make efforts to become employers and provide employment to the youth rather than seeking job in others’ firms.

Delivering the keynote address at the workshop on ‘Free Entrepreneurship Orientation’ for the Undergraduate students organized by the NSIC Limited, a Government of India undertaking, at the Gouthami Degree College, here on Monday, he said that the country had a vast pool of human resources aged between 16 and 35 years and they should all become employers for the excellent economic growth of the nation.

“Therefore, you all should try to become self-employed by establishing self-employment units, for which, there are ample sources of financial support from banks and financial institutions. After all, you need is to know the information on self-employment units and as to how to set up them. You should also improve soft skills. You can establish them by forming groups of four or five persons,” he said.

To begin with, small industries with low investment must be established to avoid risks in management. Gradually, they could be expanded as the production and financial strength went up, he added. The seminar for the UG students is first of its kind outside Hyderabad. The college principal Anil Kumar and vice-principal Narotham Reddy also spoke.