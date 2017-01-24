Telangana

Youth told to become entrepreneurs

National Small Industries Corporation Technical Services Centre National Resource Person Sriramula Srinivas has advised students to make efforts to become employers and provide employment to the youth rather than seeking job in others’ firms.

Delivering the keynote address at the workshop on ‘Free Entrepreneurship Orientation’ for the Undergraduate students organized by the NSIC Limited, a Government of India undertaking, at the Gouthami Degree College, here on Monday, he said that the country had a vast pool of human resources aged between 16 and 35 years and they should all become employers for the excellent economic growth of the nation.

“Therefore, you all should try to become self-employed by establishing self-employment units, for which, there are ample sources of financial support from banks and financial institutions. After all, you need is to know the information on self-employment units and as to how to set up them. You should also improve soft skills. You can establish them by forming groups of four or five persons,” he said.

To begin with, small industries with low investment must be established to avoid risks in management. Gradually, they could be expanded as the production and financial strength went up, he added. The seminar for the UG students is first of its kind outside Hyderabad. The college principal Anil Kumar and vice-principal Narotham Reddy also spoke.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Telangana
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 23, 2020 4:57:54 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/Youth-told-to-become-entrepreneurs/article17084270.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY