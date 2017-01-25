Youth asked to enrol as voters

Commissioner of Police Kartikeya has appealed to all those who crossed 18 years of age to get enrolled in voters’ list to strengthen the democracy by increasing the percentage of votes in every election. Democracy will thrive only when all the voters use adult franchise with a positive thinking, he said.

Addressing a meeting organized in connection with the 7th National Voters’ Day celebrations, here on Wednesday, he said that Indian democracy was the largest one and it assumed significance by electing public representatives at various levels of governance.

Good leadership would come only when the percentage of votes increased in the elections, he opined and said that every voter and citizen should cast his or her vote as their responsibility.

As in game of cricket in a democratic set up also unless the captain was able and had a team spirit the country would not go ahead, he said.

Earlier, Joint Collector A. Ravinder Reddy flagged off the rally intended to enlighten the youth on the importance of right to vote at the DSA Ground and participated in it along with civil and police officials, NCC cadets and students. The rally wound its way through Tilak Garden to Gandhi Chowk where the participants formed human chain shouting slogans of voters’ day.

Mr. Ravinder Reddy said the Election Commission made the enrolment very easy and all the eligible people could register their names online. The process was simplified to enable all the people to become voters, he said.

At Bodhan Sub-Collector Sikta Patnaik flagged off the 2K run and took part in it.