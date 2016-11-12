World Pneumonia Day celebrations today

The Karimnagar Academy of Paediatricians (KAP) has decided to observe the World Pneumonia Day on Saturday by educating the people about the importance of prevention of the disease by launching various educational programmes. They propose to distribute pamphlets and also provide free medicare to the infants suffering from pneumonia on Saturday.

Disclosing this to newsmen here on Friday, KAP president E. Ramesh, general secretary Durgesh Kannam and others said that there was steady increase of pneumonia cases among the children below five years in Karimnagar district in the recent past due to various reasons including spread of virus and bacteria through pollution.

They said that India was contributing 44 per cent of pneumonia cases in the world.

In Telangana the infant mortality rate (IMR) was very high only because of pneumonia cases getting recorded at 28 per 1,000, they said and added that they were taking all measures to bring down the IMR to single digit.