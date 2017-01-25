Telangana

Workshop for women on entrepreneurship

The U.S. Consulate General in Hyderabad and TiE-Global will organise a three-day workshop on entrepreneurship for women in Warangal from February 21 to 23.

While participation is free, the last date to apply is January 31.

Five participants will be selected from the workshop and will receive an additional six months of mentoring from U.S. and India-based mentors through video conferencing.

For registration, log on to www.women.tie.org. Queries can be directed to ed@tiehyderabad.org, a press release stated.

