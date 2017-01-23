Working with passion will take us far: Sirish Baban Deo

Deputy Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sirish Baban Deo has said that the public sector defence organisations have survived in the face of tough private competition.

Speaking at the Aerospace Luminary Lecture series of the Hyderabad chapter of the Aeronautical Society of India here on Sunday, Mr Deo said: “The private sector had once challenged to obliterate public defence organisations like DRDO. Today we are around and they are not,” he said. Speaking about leadership at DRDO of stalwarts in the sector, he said passion is crucial. “Working for profit cannot take us far. Working with passion can,” he said.

The meeting was presided by G. Sateesh Reddy, Scientific Advisor to Defence Minister, who lauded the work of the society while asking it to continue contributions even as he outlined the activities lined up for the society this year. sDeputy Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sirish Baban Deo and IIT Kanpur Director Indranil Manna delivered lectures on Make In India programmes in the aerospace sector and progresses in technology for the sector. Prof. Manna, an expert in materials sciences, said the perspective of the world about India should change. “We are thought of as a trading country when we should be a making country,” he said. He added that pursuit of the aerospace sector, among other things, is to make materials like aluminium better for the industry.