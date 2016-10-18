Woman killed as bus rams car

Pushpa (55), a housewife died while her husband Hazari Ravinder was seriously injured when the car in which they were travelling was hit by an RTC bus near Malgudi Hotel on National Highway-44 in Biknoor police station limits on Monday morning.

Pushpa died on the spot while Ravinder who suffered head injuries was initially shifted to Area Hospital, Kamareddy and later to a private hospital in Hyderabad. Their car was mangled completely.

The mishap occurred when Ravinder turned right at the U-turn towards Malgudi hotel to have breakfast when the bus on its way to Hyderabad from Nizamabad rammed into it. The ill-fated couple was returning to Armoor after leaving their daughter at a junior college in the State capital, according to Sub-Inspector of Police, Rambabu.

The bus driver Gangaram surrendered before the police.