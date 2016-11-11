Woman’s death creates flutter

Death of a 55-year-old woman, K. Vinoda, of Sanigapuram village, four km away from this district headquarters town, created a flutter on Thursday.
Ms. Vinoda had sold 12 acres of agriculture land last week for Rs. 45.44 lakh and got payment in the denomination of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000. She kept the money at her house with an intention of depositing it in the bank. It is understood that her children, a son and two daughters, reportedly pestered her to distribute the same among them. There were disputes over the issue and on Wednesday night, she ended her life by hanging.
Within hours, rumours flew thick and fast that Vinoda committed suicide soon after hearing about the news that the high currency notes were demonetised. The police are inquiring into what led to her to take the extreme decision.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor