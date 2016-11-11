Woman’s death creates flutter

Death of a 55-year-old woman, K. Vinoda, of Sanigapuram village, four km away from this district headquarters town, created a flutter on Thursday.

Ms. Vinoda had sold 12 acres of agriculture land last week for Rs. 45.44 lakh and got payment in the denomination of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000. She kept the money at her house with an intention of depositing it in the bank. It is understood that her children, a son and two daughters, reportedly pestered her to distribute the same among them. There were disputes over the issue and on Wednesday night, she ended her life by hanging.

Within hours, rumours flew thick and fast that Vinoda committed suicide soon after hearing about the news that the high currency notes were demonetised. The police are inquiring into what led to her to take the extreme decision.