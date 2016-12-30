Villagers oppose dumping waste in their backyard

KARIMNAGAR: Villagers are up in arms against the allocation of 10 acres of prime land in the Muqdhoompur village on the outskirts of Karimnagar town for the dumping of garbage of Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar (MCK) stating that pollution from the garbage would affect their farms.

With the MCK gearing up for the Smart City challenge status and the existing dumping yard on the outskirts of town along the Bommakal bypass road overflowing, the Revenue authorities have recently allocated 10 acres of government land in Muqdhoompur village to MCK to start a new dumping yard.

The villagers are opposing the allocation of land without the consent of the grama sabha.

Cutting across party lines, all the political parties’ leaders, including the TRS, staged a dharna and rasta roko on the Rajiv Rahadhari in the village on Thursday opposing the allocation of land to the dumping yard. The dharna was led by sarpanch T Laxmi, BJP leader B Jaganmohan Rao, former sarpanch Bhoomaiah, TRS mandal president Narsaiah and others.

The villagers said that the land value in the village shot up to Rs 50 lakh to Rs 70 lakh per acre following the announcement of setting up of IT park by the government. However, it had come down following the government deciding to set up IT park in Markfed lands in Padmanagar of Karimnagar town.

Stating that the dumping yard in the village would cause extensive pollution and hamper agricultural activities, the villagers urged the government to use the land for setting up other offices instead of setting up a dumping yard.

No pollution: Mayor

Mayor S Ravinder Singh said that no village would come forward to set up a dumping yard in their village. “We have decided to set up dumping yard on the government land that too which is two-and-a-half-kilometer away from the village,” he stated. He said that this dumping yard would be a modern yard coming up at a cost of Rs 1.7 crore with lots of greenery, flowering plants and also a community hall. There will be no smell emanating from this dumping yard, he maintained.