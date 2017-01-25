Edukondalu (15) and Srikar (15) of CSI High School in the town got drowned in the Pedda Cheruvu (big tank), here on Wednesday. Belonging to Sriramnagar Colony both the students went for swimming in the tank with the authorities declaring holiday for half a day in connection with the Republic Day preparations. According to Deputy SP Prasanna Rani efforts are on to retrieve the bodies. A pall of gloom descended on the Sriramnagar Colony following the students meeting watery grave.
Two students drown
