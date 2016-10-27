Two die of dengue in Bonakal mandal

A high-level medical team headed by Hyderabad-based Fever Hospital Superintendent K. Shankar on Wednesday visited the dengue-hit areas in Bonakal mandal, which reportedly recorded a whopping 315 dengue cases in the past couple of weeks.

The visit of the team of officials to the mandal assumed significance in the wake of outbreak of dengue reaching grave proportions in the mandal.

Two women hailing from Ravinuthala and Garlapadu villages of Bonakal mandal died of suspected dengue in Khammam in the early hours of Wednesday, sources said.

The team visited the Primary Health Centre in Bonakal and monitored the treatment being given to inpatients. Several elected representatives of the local bodies from the dengue-hit villages met the State-level team. They complained about dearth of funds plaguing their gram panchayats hampering the sanitation drive.