Two LI schemes to irrigate 3,800 acres in Khammam

Two Lift Irrigation (LI) projects worth Rs. 38.94 crore have become operational —one at Kodumur in Chintakani mandal and another at Ramachandrapuram in Madhira mandal — paving way for assured irrigation to an extent of 3,800 acres in the upland areas of both the mandals in Khammam division.

The two LI schemes were executed by the Telangana State Irrigation Development Corporation (TSIDC) to cater to the irrigation needs of small and medium farmers of Kodumuru, Vandanam and Ramachandrapuram villages in Madhira constituency.

The Kodumuru-Vandanam lift irrigation scheme is designed to draw water from the Nagarjunasgar Project (NSP) main branch canal in Chintakani mandal. Built on the Wyra river, the Ramachandrapuram lift irrigation scheme will irrigate about 1,300 acres in Ramachandrapuram and Mallaram villages in Madhira mandal, sources said.

Inauguration

Minister for Roads and Buildings T. Nageswara Rao, along with the State Irrigation Development Corporation chairman E Shankar Reddy, inaugurated the two projects in Madhira Assembly constituency on Thursday. Khammam MP P Srinivas Reddy, Madhira MLA Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and others were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Nageswara Rao said the new LI schemes will help tap the water resources optimally and serve the irrigation needs of small and marginal farmers in upland areas of the district.

Lasting solution

The Bhakta Ramadasu lift irrigation project, which is nearing completion, will find a lasting solution to the meet the irrigation needs of the drought prone areas in Palair constituency, he asserted.