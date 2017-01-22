Tributes paid to municipal engineer

Mayor Akula Sujatha Srisailam, Deputy Mayor Fayazuddin, Corporators, municipal officials, Congress MLA from Nalgonda, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and staff paid homage to Municipal Engineer Ch. Venkateswarlu on the Nizamabad Municipal Corporation premises, here on Sunday.

Earlier the body was brought in a specially arranged vehicle followed by the municipal staff in motorbikes from the Government General Hospital.

They observed a two-minute silence in memory of the departed engineer after placing floral wreaths on the body. The Mayor and Deputy Mayor sought to console the engineer’s wife Narayanamma, their children and relatives who cried inconsolably. Magistrate did inquest and took the versions of different persons over the death of Venkateswarlu at the hospital.

Congress MLA Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, who arrived here to pay homage to Venkateswarlu, also gave his statement to the magistrate.

Anti Corruption Bureau Joint Director N.V. Srinivas called on the bereaved family at the hospital and expressed his heartfelt sympathies to the members.

Mr. Komatireddy said that the departed municipal engineer Ch. Venkateswarlu was a very nice gentleman and not carried even a single charge of corruption on him during his eight year stint as engineer and municipal commissioner in Nalgonda town.

“Roads and drains in Nalgonda town are in excellent condition today. We laid 350 km of CC roads for which major part of the credit goes to Venkateswarlu because he pursued the works from time to time and monitored the execution by going round on bicycle every day. He was an honest person and his demise is very unfortunate,” he said while addressing a press conference here on Sunday.

The TNGOs’ Association district president A. Kishan represented to the ACB JD requesting him to ensure the immediate sanction of all benefits of service to the engineer’s family.

He also appealed to the officer not to frame corruption charges against the departed engineer as that would delay the release of his pension benefits.

Mr. Srinivas said that the Department would do thorough inquiry from all angles before filing the charge sheet. After keeping the body of Venkateswalu at the NMC building for 30 minutes the family members took it to their native village-Paidivaripalem in Ponnuru mandal of Guntur district. They said that funeral will be held tomorrow.