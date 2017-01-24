Tributes paid to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose

Students of various educational institutes of Karimnagar town paid rich tributes to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on the occasion of his 120th birth anniversary by conducting various programmes.
Students of Paramita High School in Mankammathota paid tributes to the freedom fighter by garlanding his portrait and enacting small skits to depict his patriotism for the liberation of the country from the clutches of the Britishers.
Students of Paramita IIT Academy participated in essay writing and quiz competitions on Mr. Bose and the freedom struggle. Similarly, students of Bhagavathi IMO Academy in Bhagathnagar celebrated the occasion by recollecting Mr. Bose’s struggle and formation of the Azad Hind Fouj.
