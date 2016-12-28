Tribal boy, who consumed poisonous corn, dies

A tribal boy, who ate corn laced with some poisonous substance at Chintapeta village in Mulakalapalli mandal five days ago, died while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bhadrachalam on Tuesday evening.
Chandu, 14, and Sujatha, 15, had consumed the poisonous corn kept inside a makeshift hut in a maize field unknowingly on Friday.
Sources said that a local maize farmer was suspected to have laced the corn with poison and kept it inside the hut to kill birds in a bid to protect his crop.
Both Chandu and Sujatha were rushed to a hospital the same day after they complained of chronic stomach-ache.
Chandu died during the course of treatment at a hospital in Bhadrachalam late on Tuesday, police said. On the other hand, Sujatha is battling for her life at the hospital.
