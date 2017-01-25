Traffic signals erected on highway

The authorities finally erected traffic signals at Pothireddypalle Chowrasta, the entry point to the district headquarters on Tuesday. Local MLA Chinta Prabhakar and Superintendent of Police S. Chandrasekhar Reddy formally inaugurated the signal points on the Mumbai national highway.

Now the traffic coming from Hyderabad and going to Hyderabad and entering the district headquarters will be controlled with these signals.

Lack of traffic signals for the past many years led to several accidents including that of a traffic constable. Even the District Legal Services Authority had issued notices to the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) in this regard. To avoid accidents the junction also needs service roads which were yet to be formed.