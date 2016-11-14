Traffic chock-a-block

Traffic came to a grinding halt in various parts in Karimnagar town, especially near the RTC bus stand area, after thousands of students came out of the test centre soon after attending the TSPSC Group-II exam on Sunday evening.

In Karimnagar town, the exam was conducted in 139 centres, where more than 42,000 candidates wrote the test. After completing the examination at 5 p.m., the candidates came out of the centres causing commotion and traffic snarls across town.

Though traffic police were deployed in large numbers, they struggled to regulate traffic. At the RTC bus station complex, the roads were choked, as candidates turned up in huge numbers to board the buses.

RTC buses were packed to the brim, and taking advantage, autorickshaws and other modes of transport did brisk business.

Nonetheless, the examination was conducted smoothly without any untoward incident. The only exception, however, was that authorities did not allow four candidates to enter examination centres as they had arrived late.

In Jagtial, Peddapalli and Rajanna-Sircilla districts too, the examination was conducted peacefully; however, the turnout was lower than the first day of the exam on Saturday.