Touts warned of action

Ramagundam Commissioner of Police Vikram Jeet Duggal has warned persons allegedly involved in the collection of commission from the people in the name of exchange of high denomination currency notes at the banks and petrol filling stations in the Peddapalli and Mancherial districts.

In a press note here on Wednesday, the Commissioner said that they had received information about some persons resorting to the collection of commission from people in the name of exchange of high denomination currency notes and warned serious action against them. He also appealed to people to alert police if anyone was resorting to collection of commission for exchange of high denomination currency notes. He also said that people could use the high denominations for the payment of taxes etc till November 24. He told people to dial Peddapalli DCP 94407-95183, Peddapalli ACP 94407-95166, Mancherial DCP 9177357088, Bellampalli ACP 94407-95027, SBI Ramagundam 9030030706, Ramagundam police Control room 08728-274433 if anyone collects commission for exchange of notes.