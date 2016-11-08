Three killed, eight injured in accident

Three persons, including two sisters, were killed and eight others injured when a speeding lorry crashed into an overcrowded Tata Magic vehicle at Karepalli on Yellendu-Khammam main road in the early hours of Monday.

A lorry laden with construction material bound for Yellendu rammed into an oncoming passenger vehicle. Eight passengers of the Tata Magic vehicle sustained grievous injuries in the mishap. They were rushed to the district headquarters hospital in Khammam.

The Karepalli police identified the deceased as Ravi, 40, the driver of the Tata Magic vehicle, and Sheikh Gousia, 24, and Sheikh Ashu, 20, of the coal town of Yellendu.

Case registered

The police registered a case and are on the lookout for the driver of the lorry, who is at large.

