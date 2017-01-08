Thousands witness Teppotsavam

Spiritual ecstasy and gaiety reigned supreme on the banks of Godavari in Bhadrachalam as a multitude of devotees witnessed the colourful ‘Teppotsavam’ (float festival) held amid royal opulence in the famous pilgrim centre late on Sunday evening.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s wife K. Shobha and other family members were among those who watched the spectacular ‘celestial boat ride’.

With dazzling fireworks lighting up the sky, the tastefully-decorated ‘Hamsavahanam’ (swan-shaped boat), carrying the processional idols of Lord Rama and His consort Sita, made five circular rounds in the river with its mirror image casting its golden hue in the placid waters, much to the delight of the devotees.

Thousands of devotees occupied vantage positions along the ‘karakatta’ (flood bank) on the shores of the river and witnessed the celestial boat ride in reverence, amid chanting of Vedic hymns by the priests.

Overwhelmed by spiritual exuberance, many devotees captured the spectacular images on their smart phones.

Earlier, the utsav idols of the presiding deities of the historic Sri Sitaramachandra Swamy Devasthanam were brought to the banks of the Godavari in a ceremonial procession.

Mahabubabad MP A. Sitaram Naik, Bhadrachalam MLA Sunnam Rajaiah, Kothagudem MLA Jalagam Venkat Rao, MLC P. Sudhakar Reddy, Bhadradri Kothagudem District Collector Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu and others were present.