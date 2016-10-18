Telangana

Telangana University impresses JNU professor

Impressed:Telangana University Vice-Chancellor P. Sambaiah felicitating JNU political science professor Ajay in Nizamabad on Monday.— Photo: K.V. RAMANA

Impressed:Telangana University Vice-Chancellor P. Sambaiah felicitating JNU political science professor Ajay in Nizamabad on Monday.— Photo: K.V. RAMANA  

Professor of political science in Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi, Ajay on Monday appreciated Telangana University for having made great progress in education and research.

Earlier in the day, Prof. Ajay met TU Vice-Chancellor P. Sambaiah at his chamber where they discussed the possibility of both the varsities entering into an agreement on exchange of students and research work.

The visiting professor suggested the TU administration to introduce School of Regional Studies on the lines of School of Global Studies in JNU to enable students of social sciences get more exposure in project work through field visits and seminars.

This would especially benefit students of rural backgrounds. “I am impressed with Telangana University’s massive campus,” he said.

University College principal P. Kanakaiah, TUTA president Praveen Mamidala, and varsity chief warden Konda Ravinder Reddy were also present.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 18, 2020 5:49:28 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/Telangana-University-impresses-JNU-professor/article16074542.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY