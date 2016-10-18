Telangana University impresses JNU professor

Professor of political science in Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi, Ajay on Monday appreciated Telangana University for having made great progress in education and research.

Earlier in the day, Prof. Ajay met TU Vice-Chancellor P. Sambaiah at his chamber where they discussed the possibility of both the varsities entering into an agreement on exchange of students and research work.

The visiting professor suggested the TU administration to introduce School of Regional Studies on the lines of School of Global Studies in JNU to enable students of social sciences get more exposure in project work through field visits and seminars.

This would especially benefit students of rural backgrounds. “I am impressed with Telangana University’s massive campus,” he said.

University College principal P. Kanakaiah, TUTA president Praveen Mamidala, and varsity chief warden Konda Ravinder Reddy were also present.