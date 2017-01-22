Teerthala LI revived

KHAMMAM: After remaining almost defunct for over nine years, the Teerthala Lift Irrigation (LI) scheme at Teerthala, the famous pilgrim centre situated at the confluence of Munneru, Akeru and Buggeru rivulets in Khammam rural mandal, has now got a new lease of life following successful repairs of its panel board, damaged pipelines and other equipment.

The LI scheme, considered the lifeline for farmers mostly comprising tribals of Teerthala, Maddivarigudem and Mangalagudem villages, with its command area spread over 600 acres resumed operations on Sunday.

The scheme, dating back to 1998, was designed to irrigate the parched lands in the upland areas of Khammam division.

Full potential

Thanks to the initiative of Minister for Roads and Buildings T. Nageswara Rao, the Telangana State Irrigation Development Corporation (TSIDC) has revived the LI scheme by replacing its panel board and damaged pipelines at an estimated cost of ₹59 lakh under the Tribal Sub-Plan (TSP) scheme.

The initiative forms the crux of the action plan being implemented by the TSIDC to revive the defunct LI schemes across the district for harnessing the full potential of minor irrigation sources.

Mr. Nageswara Rao formally inaugurated the revived LI scheme at a function held at Teerthala village, the abode of Sangameshwara Swamy, on Sunday evening.

Collector D. S. Lokesh Kumar, TSIDC Executive Engineer K. Vidyasagar and others were present.