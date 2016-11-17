Take steps to avoid inconvenience, bankers told

Collector D Krishna Bhaskar has advised the bankers to take adequate measures to avoid inconvenience to customers visiting the banks for the exchange and deposit of high denomination currency notes in the district.

At a meeting with the bank and district officials on Wednesday, the Collector instructed the bankers to provide separate counters for senior citizens and physically challenged persons. He also called upon the bankers to be polite with the customers when they approach the bank for transactions. Superintendent of Police Vishwajit, Joint Collector Sheik Yasmeen Basha, RDO Shyamprasad Lal were also present.

Earlier, the Collector visited various banks in the town and interacted with the customers about the problems being faced for the exchange and deposit of high denominations.